Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize this couple. They shoplifted nearly $1,500 in merchandise from the Cool Springs Kohl’s.

The suspects then evaded police officers who attempted to stop them, fleeing in a brown Nissan Altima. There is a cash reward for information in this case.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

