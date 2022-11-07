Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena

Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these event. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.
1Black Friday – Music City Hockey Classic
Friday, November 25, 6:30 pm
The 1st annual Music City Hockey Classic announced the Northeastern University Huskies will take on the Western Michigan University Broncos on Friday November 25th at beautiful Bridgestone Arena as a double-header with the Nashville Predators.
2Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular
Sunday, December 11, 7 pm
This holiday, Pentatonix will proudly present their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour at Bridgestone Arena. Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour’s special guests, guaranteeing a spectacular evening and this holiday season’s best concert opportunity. In addition, with the tour, Pentatonix will release their 11th overall full-length and sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World, out now.
3Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Wednesday, December 14, 7 pm
TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation.
4Widespread Panic
Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 8 pm
Ring in the New Year at Bridgestone Arena with WideSpread Panic.
