Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these event. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

1Black Friday – Music City Hockey Classic

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Friday, November 25, 6:30 pm

The 1st annual Music City Hockey Classic announced the Northeastern University Huskies will take on the Western Michigan University Broncos on Friday November 25th at beautiful Bridgestone Arena as a double-header with the Nashville Predators.

Buy tickets here. 

2Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, December 11, 7 pm

This holiday, Pentatonix will proudly present their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour at Bridgestone Arena. Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour’s special guests, guaranteeing a spectacular evening and this holiday season’s best concert opportunity. In addition, with the tour, Pentatonix will release their 11th overall full-length and sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World, out now.

Buy tickets here. 

3Trans-Siberian Orchestra

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, December 14, 7 pm

TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation.

Buy tickets here. 

4Widespread Panic

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 8 pm

Ring in the New Year at Bridgestone Arena with WideSpread Panic.

Buy tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here