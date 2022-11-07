GIVE to The Well, GET a New Retainer from Dr. Wes Orthodontics

The Well Outreach serves Spring Hill and the surrounding communities by providing food assistance to individuals and families through its food pantry, JetPack program, and mobile food pantry. As a proud member of this community, Dr. Wes Orthodontics is excited to support The Well and its amazing work again this year with its annual fundraising retainer event during the months of November and December. Join us this Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons as we show appreciation and support The Well’s mission through charitable giving.

From November 1st through December 31st, Dr. Wes Orthodontics is offering a new, clear retainer in exchange for a $50 donation to The Well. This is a great opportunity for those wishing to replace a lost or worn-out retainer, or to simply have a backup retainer made – just in case. The process is simple and begins with a quick and easy 15-minute appointment. We’ll take a digital scan of your teeth (no messy, goopy impressions), print the scan on our 3D printer, and make a clear plastic retainer from your printed model right in our office. Your retainer will be ready to pick up within a few days. Professionally made clear retainers often cost at least $100 – $200 each. During this special event, you can get a new retainer at a substantial discount while giving to a great cause. It truly is a WIN-WIN. We welcome all ages and you do not need to be a current patient of Dr. Wes Orthodontics to participate.

To schedule an appointment for a new retainer, please call Dr. Wes Orthodontics at 615-282-5038 or complete the retainer request form on our website. 100% of donations benefit The Well Outreach. For those interested in additional giving, we have a food collection box in the office for donations of non-perishable food items.

Last year, we raised $1,740 on top of all the donations for the food collection box. This year, we are hoping to pass that goal.

MOST NEEDED ITEMS: Pasta Sides, Canned Meats, Canned Fruits, Soup, Hamburger Helper, Variety Pack Oatmeal, Dessert Items/Mixes, Cereal, Peanut Butter, Jelly, Pancake Mix, Pancake Syrup, Bread/Muffin Mix, Bagged Rice, Bagged Beans, Flavored Rice

Dr. Wes Orthodontics is a family-owned, private orthodontic practice located at 4012 O’Hallorn Drive, Suite B in Spring Hill. http://www.drwesortho.com