Rain Won’t Dampen Franklin’s Pre-Pilgrimage Block Party

Despite the rain, Downtown Franklin will still host the Pre-Pilgrimage Block Party tonight (Friday, September 27) from 6pm – 9pm.

Over 20 shops and restaurants are eager to serve you and entertain. The Legendary Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor will have plenty of entertainment until 2 a.m., and you can find free live music downtown at Stable Reserve, The Green Room – Franklin, TN, Rooted from Yarrow Acres, The Harpeth Hotel, and the Franklin Visitor Center. Anna May is one of the artists performing at the Block Party at the Franklin Visitor Center. She recently released a new single, The Show, which has been featured by v13 media as song of the day on Kutx in Austin and will be featured on the Great American Folk Show on NPR.

You can find special discounts at several shops, stop by an author signing at Landmark Booksellers, make a trucker hat at The Heirloom Shop, and more! Enjoy sweet treats from Whitneys Cookies, Kilwins Franklin, and Sweethaven!

The Pilgrimage Festival occurs at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday and Sunday, September 28-29.

