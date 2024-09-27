Photos: Teen Rescued by Rope Following Fishing Accident in Maury County

On Thursday evening, the Maury County Fire Department responded to a reported teenager fallen down an embankment to the edge of the Duck River while attempting to go fishing.

The patient experienced an extremity injury that required the patient to be extracted in a stokes basket along with a rope system. A Maury Regional EMS Paramedic Supervisor attended to the patient and a 3:1 haul system was set up on the roadway. Firefighters extracted the patient and delivered them to an awaiting ambulance with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The Maury County Fire Department says they have training in this specific location with this specific scenario which led to the rescue being completed quickly and efficiently.

Photo: Maury County Fire Department

