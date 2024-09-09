Don’t Miss ‘Bluegrass at the Bird’ Featuring Missy Raines & Allegheny at Mockingbird Theater

Missy Raines and Allegheny will be playing the Mockingbird Theater at the Factory at

Franklin on September 21 at 7pm.

WMOT presents “BlueGrass at the Bird”, a Bluegrass show hosted by Tennessee

WoodPile who will kick off the night with a set and then turn it over to Missy Raines and

Allegheny.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.

Buy tickets here.

Missy Raines is a trailblazer in bluegrass. She is the most awarded bass player in the history of the International Bluegrass Music Association. On her new release HIGHLANDER, Raines gives a tip of the hat to the region of West Virginia where she grew up and developed her deep passion for bluegrass music. Stand-out tracks include “Who Needs a Mine,” a Raines original that reflects on the impact of the opioid crisis in West Virginia featuring fellow West Virginian Kathy Mattea, “I Would Be a Blackbird” featuring fellow female bluegrass pioneer Laurie Lewis and the album’s first single “These Ole Blues” with bluegrass icon Danny Paisley sharing vocal duties with Raines.

Tennessee WoodPile is a band comprised of members from Franklin TN that share a love for

music and a desire to bring good music to the great Mockingbird Theater. They routinely play in the Nashville area at Pubs, Breweries, Private Corporate events and Private Parties.

Glenn Grove (Mandolin), Zane Bell (Banjo), Brunswick Lowe (Upright Bass), John Craig

(Guitar/Vocals) and Buzz Chambers (Fiddle) love to play from a large setlist of songs ranging from the Stanley Brothers to Merle Haggard and Townes Van Zandt to Grateful Dead. Up-to-date information for Tennessee WoodPile is available on Instagram/TikTok/Facebook.

Mockingbird Theater is an intimate Theater-style seating venue with great sound and old

factory brick ambiance. There is limited seating but has been the home to many incredible acts over the years including Sierra Ferrell, Shawn Camp and local legends like Webb Wilder.

