OBITUARY: Pauline Ebeling

Pauline Ebeling, a devoted Christian and beloved family member, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2024, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born on January 9, 1924, to the late CT Schmitz and Gertrude Schmitz in Coffeeville, Mississippi.

Pauline had many hobbies that brought her happiness. She cherished time spent playing Skip-Bo with her friends, where laughter and companionship were always present. She found daily joy in working on crossword puzzles from the newspaper, keeping her mind sharp and engaged. A lifelong reader, Pauline enjoyed diving into novels, especially mysteries and biographies, which fed her love of stories and learning. Above all, her faith was her guiding light. She was a devoted Christian who read her Bible daily, finding comfort and strength in its words.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Mosley, and her grandchildren, Matthew Sealy, Jenny (Neal) Miller, and Heather, who all held a special place in her heart. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Lane, Emily, and Evan, who brought her much pride and joy. Pauline is further survived by her siblings, Martha Schmitz Davis, Lila Mae Schmitz Starks, and Charles Thomas Schmitz, Jr. She was a cherished aunt to her niece, Linda, and her nephew, Joe Bass.

Pauline will be remembered not only for the love she gave her family but also for her quiet strength, kindness, and the example she set through her unwavering faith. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.

A memorial service celebrating Pauline’s life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. Family and friends will gather to honor her legacy and the many lives she touched with her kindness, faith, and love.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com.

