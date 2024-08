Domino’s Offers Weeklong Carryout Special

Aug. 12, 2024 – Want delicious pizza at a delectable price? You’re in luck! The weeklong carryout special from Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has returned! From Aug. 12-18, customers can carry out large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each.

Domino’s weeklong carryout special is available for any large pizza with two toppings. Customers can choose from Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust. To order or find the nearest Domino’s store, visit www.dominos.com.

Source: Domino’s

