Dolly Parton Announces World Premiere of New Symphonic Concert at Nashville Symphony

Dolly Parton announces the world premiere of her new symphonic concert, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony with the Nashville Symphony will go on-sale November 1, 2024. Threads: My Songs in Symphony features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories. Accompanied by guest vocalists and musicians, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, features new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly’s hit songs woven together into a full-evening multimedia symphonic story-telling experience.

Dolly Parton says, “The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That’s why this project, Threads: My Songs In Symphony, is so special to me. It’s all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way. I’m really excited for fans to experience it for the first time with the Nashville Symphony!”

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony will include Parton’s beloved hits, spanning her career, including “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors”, and “I Will Always Love You”, in addition to her personal favorites. The world premiere performance will take place on March 20, 2025, in Nashville with the GRAMMY® Award winning Nashville Symphony, led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, and will include a special appearance by Dolly Parton.

Alan D. Valentine, Nashville Symphony President & CEO, added, “We are honored to help launch this extraordinary production with Dolly Parton in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Enhanced by the stories and images that make up the threads of her extraordinary life and career, her legendary and timeless catalog – combined with the power and majesty of our Nashville Symphony orchestra – will create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone.”

Find tickets here.

