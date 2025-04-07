Eagleville Teen Mattie Pruitt Performs for a Spot in American Idol’s Top 24

April 7, 2025 – American Idol Season 23 continued last night with Hollywood Week.

The top 62 contestants are contending for a spot in the top 24. Local Eagleville resident Mattie Pruitt, at age 15, is the youngest on the show this season. On Sunday night, Pruitt performed “A Man’s World” by James Brown before judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood.

After the performance, Bryan called Pruitt “a massive star,” while Richie stated several times that she was only 15.

At the show’s end, Pruitt, Cannan James Hill, Gabby Samone, and Zalie Windsor were selected to move forward, claiming a spot in the top 24.

The show continues on Monday, April 7th, and contestants will continue to try to claim a spot in the top 24. Watch Pruitt’s performance below.

