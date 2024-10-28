Weather 10-28-30-2024 Dry and Windy

We are looking at the possibility of some much-needed rain by Thursday afternoon. But until then expect gusty winds and continued warm and dry weather. A look ahead at your Halloween plans doesn’t look promising at the moment, but, a nice weekend ahead. A look to next week, shows a dramatic shift in temperatures and the first possibility of a hard frost and possibly a freeze for some.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
