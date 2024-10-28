Weather 10-28-30-2024 Dry and Windy

We are looking at the possibility of some much-needed rain by Thursday afternoon. But until then expect gusty winds and continued warm and dry weather. A look ahead at your Halloween plans doesn’t look promising at the moment, but, a nice weekend ahead. A look to next week, shows a dramatic shift in temperatures and the first possibility of a hard frost and possibly a freeze for some.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.