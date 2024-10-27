North Italia to Launch New Fall/Winter Menu

On Wednesday, October 30th, North Italia will debut its Fall/Winter menu nationwide. The menu features new dishes, seasonal updates to fan-favorite items, and new cocktails and mocktails for lunch, brunch, and dinner.

Available at all locations starting the 30th, guests can enjoy seasonal-spins on some of their favorite menu items alongside dishes that are entirely new to North Italia, including its first on-menu baked pasta and stromboli. Standout dishes on the menu include:

Seasonal Vegetable Salad – Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprout, Cauliflower, Kale, Radicchio, Pecorino, Fregola, Pistachio, Date, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Farmers Market Board – Glazed Chioggia Beet & Fuji Apple, Roasted Butternut Squash, Heirloom Carrot, Brussels Sprout, Grilled Asparagus, Broccolini, Hazelnut, Hearth Bread, Basil Pesto

Burrata Di Stagione – Red Wine Poached Pear, Sicilian Pistachio Crumble, Affinato, Grilled Ciabatta

Lasagna Bianca Al Forno – Grana Padano Bechamel, Provolone, Mozzarella, Herb Breadcrumbs *First time North has ever offered a lasagna for dine-in!

Hot Italian Stromboli (lunch only) – Calabrese Salami, Italian Sausage, Grilled Piquillo Pepper, Red Onion, Ricotta, Provolone, Smoked Mozzarella, House Red Sauce

Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake – Toasted Mallow, Pumpkin Seed Praline, White Chocolate Crema

North Italia’s craft cocktail list also received a seasonal refresh with fall and winter-inspired cocktails like the Turino Old Fashioned featuring rye, hazelnut, brown sugar, and angostura, and the Marco Polo featuring whisky, Montenegro, honey, ginger, and fresh lemon. For those who prefer a mocktail, the Fall/Winter menu debuts a new non-alcoholic beverage program featuring drinks like the Limonata Rossa and Just Peachy.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email