Drew and Ellie Holcomb Announce Tour Stop at The Ryman

Drew & Ellie Holcomb announced the January 24th release of their new full-length studio album Memory Bank. The couple, who have pursued their separate and equally successful career paths over the last decade-plus, dedicated time to writing together earlier this year when out on one of their annual You & Me tours.

The result is an album that finds these creative partners sharing the spotlight equally, which can be heard on the album’s title track “Memory Bank,” out now. In addition, Drew & Ellie are announcing their biggest US headline tour to date kicking oﬀ on February 5th at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL, and culminating in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium on May 3rd. Find tickets here.

“When I was a kid, I was fascinated by road trips and travel. My parents loved to travel and they would pile my sister Clare, and my brothers Jay and Sam in the conversion van and we would hit the road. I visited 47 states before I graduated high school. I was obsessed with travel books like John Steinbeck’s ‘Travels with Charley,’ Kerouac’s ‘On The Road,’ and piles of others. I think this love of adventure and seeing and experiencing new things and new people was one of the reasons I chose this life of music, and it is certainly one of the reasons Ellie and I got together because we both love to say yes to “putting money in the memory bank.” We may die broke but we will have a great time and see a lot of great things and try our best to live with generous hearts as we go. In the soil of all this, we wrote this song “Memory Bank.” We love it, and we hope it is an anthem for you and yours,” shared Drew Holcomb.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors was originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member. The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career. She has since gone on to release three studio albums of her own including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. Ellie is a 4x GMA Dove Award winner and best-selling author, having written three children’s books and a devotional selling a combined 500K copies.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email