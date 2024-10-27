Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 30, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 30 to October 4, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $641,150 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2011 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $409,280 Mountain View 903 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $190,000 Buckner Place Pb 75 Pg 68 2836 Pedigo Pl Spring Hill 37174 $315,000 Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72 2304 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $855,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 114 3011 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $920,000 Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 52 Pg 96 1797 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $505,000 Churchill Farms Sec 2-b Pb 25 Pg 69 2915 Churchill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $700,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 2005 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $540,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150 1004 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $442,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 570 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $985,882 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 411 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,092,495 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 113 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $720,238 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 852 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 Woodside Ph 2a Pb 53 Pg 142 4981 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $498,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3040 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $426,180 Mountain View 901 Mountain View Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $659,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91 2510 Tisdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,163 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5021 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $3,245,453 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 120 Mitford Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,394,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2753 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179

