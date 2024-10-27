Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 30, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 30 to October 4, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$641,150
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2011 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,280
|Mountain View
|903 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$190,000
|Buckner Place Pb 75 Pg 68
|2836 Pedigo Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$315,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2304 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$855,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 114
|3011 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$920,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 52 Pg 96
|1797 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$505,000
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-b Pb 25 Pg 69
|2915 Churchill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|2005 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1004 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|570 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$985,882
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|411 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,092,495
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|113 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$720,238
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|852 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Woodside Ph 2a Pb 53 Pg 142
|4981 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3040 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$426,180
|Mountain View
|901 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$659,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 91
|2510 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,163
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5021 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,245,453
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|120 Mitford Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,394,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2753 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
