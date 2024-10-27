Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 30, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for September 30 to October 4, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$641,150Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092011 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$409,280Mountain View903 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$190,000Buckner Place Pb 75 Pg 682836 Pedigo PlSpring Hill37174
$315,000Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722304 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$855,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 1143011 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$920,000Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 52 Pg 961797 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$505,000Churchill Farms Sec 2-b Pb 25 Pg 692915 Churchill LnSpring Hill37174
$700,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 172005 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$540,000Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501004 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$442,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85570 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$985,882June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113411 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,092,495June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113113 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$720,238Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47852 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$435,000Woodside Ph 2a Pb 53 Pg 1424981 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$498,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513040 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$426,180Mountain View901 Mountain View Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$659,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 Pb 38 Pg 912510 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,163Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685021 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$3,245,453June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143120 Mitford Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$1,394,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32753 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179

