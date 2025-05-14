Photo of the Day: May 14, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) announces the signing of singer-songwriter ELI GABLE. The Ohio-born native showcases his soulful vocals and hope-filled lyrics on his debut single, “Holy Ghost Town,” set to release May 16, 2025.

GABLE has been independently releasing music and developing his mountain soul, rock ‘n’ roll sound as an artist since he moved to Nashville in 2020. As a songwriter, he is in constant pursuit of creating art that connects life with honesty and faith with curiosity. His celebratory debut anthem “Holy Ghost Town” immediately demonstrates Gable’s signature gritty vocals and singable melodies, with audiences already chanting along during his live shows. As proclaimed on his social platforms, Gable makes “Christian music for the bonfire or you can crank on the backroads.”

“I’m beyond excited to be working with the innovative team at Capitol CMG, and honored to be part of what’s coming next in the Christian music space,” comments GABLE. He shares, “I want and aim to make music that is full of joy and celebration while also keeping a grip on reality and the hard truths that come with it. These songs are reminders to myself about the life I get to live in Jesus, and I’m glad that other people enjoy Sunday morning topics through a ‘Springsteen-meets-banjo’ type vibe.”

