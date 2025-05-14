Williamson County Fair Announces Nominations for Hometown Heroes

The award-winning Williamson County Fair has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 Hometown Heroes Recognition.

Presented by Atmos Energy, this ceremony honors military veterans who live or work in Williamson County who have not only served their country but also continue to be inspirational to others. These acts could include serving family, businesses, churches, schools, community or our country in a way that makes them better and improves the lives of those around them.

“On behalf of the Fair Board, we are honored once again to recognize local veterans for their outstanding acts of service both in the military and beyond,” said Diane Giddens, Program Chair. “This is one of the best and most impactful traditions of the Williamson County Fair. Please consider nominating someone who has made a positive impact on your life or those around you.”

A ceremony honoring the nominees will take place during the fair on Saturday, August 9, at 10:30 a.m. on the Nissan Stage. The event will feature a special musical performance by The Gibson Girls.

More information about the program, requirements and nomination form can be found here. Nominations are due by July 10.

