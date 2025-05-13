Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
Cinco de Mayo1001010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 3706405/12/2025
The Salty taco100401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 3706405/12/2025
Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #11001696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 3706205/12/2025
Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary1001696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 3706205/12/2025
Whataburger1005004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 3702705/12/2025
Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar1005001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 3706705/09/2025
Lunchbox100327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 3706405/09/2025
The Rutledge - Bar100105 International Dr Franklin TN 3706705/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 3706405/08/2025
The Honeysuckle Bar1001770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin TN 3706705/08/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Club1001500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 3706905/08/2025
Snow Angel Snow Cones100145 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 3702705/08/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar1001500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 3706905/08/2025
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 3706705/08/2025
Slice House by Tony Gemignani10098 E Main St Franklin TN 3706405/08/2025
La Morrita mobile1007522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 3706205/07/2025
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 3717405/07/2025
Blue Sushi Sake Grill1005001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 3706705/07/2025
Saffire Restaurant100230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN Franklin05/07/2025
Two Hands Bar Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 3706405/07/2025
Saffire Restaurant Bar100230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 3706405/07/2025
The Heritage At Brentwood100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 3702705/06/2025
Foreshadowing Fox Roasters1007509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 3706205/06/2025
The Steeplechase Lounge100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 3702705/06/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 3706705/06/2025
Bonefish Lounge1003010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 3706705/06/2025
Ginger Pig Food Truck100216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 3706405/06/2025
Bonefish Grill1003010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 3706705/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

