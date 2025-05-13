Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date Cinco de Mayo 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064 05/12/2025 The Salty taco 100 401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 05/12/2025 Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1 100 1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 05/12/2025 Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary 100 1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 05/12/2025 Whataburger 100 5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 05/12/2025 Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar 100 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067 05/09/2025 Lunchbox 100 327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064 05/09/2025 The Rutledge - Bar 100 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 05/08/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 05/08/2025 The Honeysuckle Bar 100 1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin TN 37067 05/08/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Club 100 1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069 05/08/2025 Snow Angel Snow Cones 100 145 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027 05/08/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar 100 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069 05/08/2025 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 05/08/2025 Slice House by Tony Gemignani 100 98 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 05/08/2025 La Morrita mobile 100 7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 05/07/2025 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174 05/07/2025 Blue Sushi Sake Grill 100 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067 05/07/2025 Saffire Restaurant 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN Franklin 05/07/2025 Two Hands Bar Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064 05/07/2025 Saffire Restaurant Bar 100 230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064 05/07/2025 The Heritage At Brentwood 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 05/06/2025 Foreshadowing Fox Roasters 100 7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 05/06/2025 The Steeplechase Lounge 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 05/06/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 05/06/2025 Bonefish Lounge 100 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 05/06/2025 Ginger Pig Food Truck 100 216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 05/06/2025 Bonefish Grill 100 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

