Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Cinco de Mayo
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064
|05/12/2025
|The Salty taco
|100
|401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064
|05/12/2025
|Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|05/12/2025
|Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|05/12/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|05/12/2025
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
|100
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|05/09/2025
|Lunchbox
|100
|327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064
|05/09/2025
|The Rutledge - Bar
|100
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|05/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|05/08/2025
|The Honeysuckle Bar
|100
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin TN 37067
|05/08/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|100
|1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069
|05/08/2025
|Snow Angel Snow Cones
|100
|145 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|05/08/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar
|100
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069
|05/08/2025
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|05/08/2025
|Slice House by Tony Gemignani
|100
|98 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|05/08/2025
|La Morrita mobile
|100
|7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062
|05/07/2025
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174
|05/07/2025
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|100
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|05/07/2025
|Saffire Restaurant
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN Franklin
|05/07/2025
|Two Hands Bar Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064
|05/07/2025
|Saffire Restaurant Bar
|100
|230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064
|05/07/2025
|The Heritage At Brentwood
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|05/06/2025
|Foreshadowing Fox Roasters
|100
|7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062
|05/06/2025
|The Steeplechase Lounge
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|05/06/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|05/06/2025
|Bonefish Lounge
|100
|3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|05/06/2025
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064
|05/06/2025
|Bonefish Grill
|100
|3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|05/06/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
