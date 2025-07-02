Krispy Kreme Returns Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts with HERSHEY’S on July 7

Krispy Kreme® is upping its chocolate game on World Chocolate Day, Monday, July 7, 2025 enriching its fan-favorite but rarely offered Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with delicious HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze.

To make this year’s World Chocolate Day celebration even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering 50 percent off a dozen Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Monday will be the first time Krispy Kreme has offered its Chocolate Glazed doughnuts since World Chocolate Day last year.

Chocolate and doughnut lovers can enjoy Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze on Monday at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S., available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.

Show us how you’re enjoying the return of Chocolate Glazed by using #KrispyKreme, #WorldChocolateDay and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Glazed by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/world-chocolate-day.

Source: Krispy Kreme

