New Music this Week- April 7, 2025

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Chris Young

Multi-platinum country artist Chris Young’s romantic new single,”Til The Last One Dies,” is officially released. This marks not only Young’s first new music with Black River but also his first release in over a year.

Lainey Wilson

Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson’s new song, “Bell Bottoms Up,” is out now in celebration of National Bell Bottoms Day on April 5.

Counting Crows

Grammy-nominated rock band Counting Crows release their newest single, “Under The Aurora,” the latest offering from their highly anticipated new album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! The band will perform at The Pinnacle on June 10th.

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne share their new single “Finish This Drink,” the band’s first new music since the release of their Break Mine EP. “Finish This Drink” is self-produced by TJ and John Osborne, was tracked at John’s new studio, Pine Box, and previews forthcoming music from the duo.

Lauren Watkins

Lauren Watkins cranks up the heat with the release of her new track “Lose My Cool,” out now. Marking the first new release since her full-length 2024 debut album The Heartbroken Record, “Lose My Cool” signals an exciting new chapter in the artist’s blossoming career.

Larry Fleet

Larry Fleet may be a self-proclaimed rollin’, ramblin’ and gamblin’ man, however behind it all is the woman who keeps him steady—his wife. Built from grit and grace, her unshakable loyalty shines as the inspiration behind Fleet’s newest release, “A Lotta Women.”

Parmalee

“Fell In Love With A Cowgirl”, is the first new studio album from Parmalee since 2021. The album features seven new songs from the band, including the recently released “Feels Like Home,” and their new hit single “Cowgirl,” which is currently climbing the country charts.

