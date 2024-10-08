Disney+ Now Included with Boost by Kroger Plus Annual Membership

Oct. 8, 2024 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Boost by Kroger Plus will now include Disney streaming options as part of annual memberships. Kroger Plus members can select Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or an ESPN+ subscription as part of an inclusion benefit.

Boost Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries, delivery fees any way they shop*. To learn more and enroll in Boost, visit here.

Boost by Kroger Plus benefits include:

NEW! Streaming on Us

For $99 Annual Members: New enrollees and existing members may select a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+ on us for the duration of their $99 Annual Membership.

For $59 Annual Members: New enrollees and existing members may select a complimentary one-time six-month subscription to Disney+ Basic (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) or ESPN+ OR existing members can upgrade to the Boost $99 annual plan for an ongoing subscription.

With a subscription to Disney+, Boost members will be able to stream recently released shows and movies including Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along,” the top animated film of all time, Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” and the return of the beloved franchise “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”

Boost members subscribed to Hulu can enjoy award-winning and record-breaking FX series like “The Bear” and “Shōgun,” as well as hit Hulu Originals including “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Boost members who subscribe to ESPN+ can stream live events this month including the NHL’s opening night tripleheader, an exclusive NFL game, more than 200 college football games and 60 professional soccer matches, along with original content including weekly episodes of “The Breakdown with Peyton & Belichick,” and the entire Peabody and Emmy award-winning “30 for 30” collection.

Free Delivery

Offering convenient options for every budget, enrollees can select from memberships providing unlimited free next-day delivery ($59 per year or $7.99 per month) or free delivery in as little as two hours ($99 per year or $12.99 per month) on orders of $35 or more.

Save Money with More Fuel Points

Boost members earn 2X Fuel Points for every $1 spent every day, any way they shop, and earn extra Fuel Points during fuel promotions. For each 100 points, customers save 10 cents per gallon of fuel, up to $1 per gallon.

Member Exclusives

Boost members receive monthly offers and free items from across the store. Members are also eligible to receive two free virtual appointments with a Kroger Health nutrition expert.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

