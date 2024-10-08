Gov. Lee, First Lady Maria Lee Highlight Opportunities to Serve Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee highlighted resources available for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and ways Tennesseans can serve.

“As Tennessee begins the rebuilding process, I am inspired by the work of volunteers and first responders,” said Gov. Lee. “There has been incredible coordination between local, state and federal agencies as they work alongside volunteers and private partners to deliver resources to flood survivors. Maria and I ask Tennesseans to join us in continued prayer for the families impacted.”

In partnership with the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center, Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as a major donation and collection site. Tennesseans can donate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET seven days a week.

This week, Dolly Parton joined Walmart to announce a $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to aiding Hurricane Helene survivors In Tennessee. Additionally, Parton has pledged a matching $1 million contribution to Mountain Ways from the Dollywood Foundation and East Tennessee businesses.

“In the midst of great tragedy, we are incredibly inspired by the resilient volunteer spirit on display in East Tennessee,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Once again, we have seen countless Tennesseans step up to selflessly serve their neighbors, acting as the hands and feet of Christ.”

Hurricane relief and resources are constantly evolving. To find the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Helene, visit Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s (TEMA) website.

For more information on volunteer and donation opportunities, visit First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves website. Volunteers will be needed to assist with long term disaster relief in the impacted communities for months to come.

Please note that the below list of resources is not comprehensive and is continuously changing.

General Information:

· If you live in Tennessee and want to register with a local disaster response organization, please visit the Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (TNVOAD) website.

· If you live outside of Tennessee, visit the national website for Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

· Local partners will post service opportunities on the Tennessee Serves Volunteer Portal as they become available.

In-Person Disaster Relief Volunteer Opportunities:

· American Red Cross Disaster Health Services Team: Health-field professionals can provide assistance to meet disaster-caused emergency health needs such as loss of medications, medical equipment, treatment, and health recovery information.

· American Red Cross Mental Health Guidance for Disaster Victims: Licensed and certified mental health professionals can volunteer to provide Disaster Mental Health interventions and help facilitate long-term recovery for clients impacted by a disaster and assist the chapter in developing partnerships with local mental health agencies.

· Cocke County Disaster Relief – General Volunteer: Volunteers are needed to help the residents of Cocke County recover from Hurricane Helene with debris clean up, tree/limb removal, and donation organization and distribution.

· Cocke County Disaster Relief – Chainsaw & Heavy Machinery Work: Volunteers are needed to help the residents of Cocke County recover from Hurricane Helene with debris clean up and tree/limb removal.

· Greene County AIDNET (Assistance in Disaster Northeast Tennessee): Volunteers are needed to assist with recovery in Greene County. To sign up, call AIDNET: 423-620-8382 or 423-620-8449.

Virtual Disaster Relief Opportunities:

· Crisis Clean-up Phone Line Volunteers: Volunteers are needed to help connect hurricane survivors to resources and property clean-up assistance.

· American Red Cross Disaster Health Services Team: Health-field professionals can provide assistance to meet disaster-caused emergency health needs such as a loss of medications, medical equipment, treatment, and health recovery information.

· American Red Cross Mental Health Guidance for Disaster Victims: Licensed and certified mental health professionals can volunteer to provide Disaster Mental Health interventions and help facilitate long-term recovery for clients impacted by a disaster and assist the chapter in developing partnerships with local mental health agencies.

· Convoy of Hope – Build a Disaster Relief Kit: Register with Convoy of Hope to receive instructions on building and mailing hygiene kits, baby care kits, or clean-up kits for those impacted by disaster.

Non-profits coordinating additional in-person disaster relief volunteer opportunities include: Team Rubicon, Samaritan’s Purse, Appalachia Service Project, TN Baptist Disaster Relief, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, and the Salvation Army.

Donation Information

Monetary Donations:

· A fund with the East Tennessee Foundation has been established to accept monetary donations for impacted counties.

· The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands’ Disaster Relief Fund will assist with local disaster response.

Non-profits accepting donations include: TN Baptist Disaster Relief, Region A.H.E.A.D., Team Rubicon, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Convoy of Hope, Appalachia Service Project, Samaritan’s Purse, AIDNET – United Way of Greene County, Catholic Charities of East TN, Aerial Recovery, Hope Force International, and Cocke County Partnership Relief Fund.

In-Kind Donations:

In partnership with the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center, Bristol Motor Speedway is now serving as an East Tennessee hub for material donations. Tennesseans can learn more about what and how to donate here.

TEMA Resources

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has provided the following resources:

The Crisis Clean-Up Hotline – (844) 965-1386 – has been established for survivors who need assistance with clean-up efforts. This service is free to survivors.

The Disaster Hotline, (423) 830-2696, has been established to serve as a unified regional hotline.

Assistance Requests: Requests for assistance are being fulfilled through the State Emergency Operations Center, including private-sector aid.

Shelters: A list of sheltering locations can be found on TEMA’s website.

To apply for FEMA Individual Assistance: online anytime or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

Donations: Affected counties have started establishing donation collection centers. Information on these centers can be found on TEMA’s website.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs reminds Tennesseans to be cautious and wary of disaster relief scams. You can find helpful tips on their website.

Do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

Hire only licensed contractors and do not pay the total amount before the work is complete. More tips for consumers can be found here.

Avoid downed power lines.

If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company. TDCI’s Complaint Line for insurance: (615) 741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.

Do not self-deploy to assist impacted areas. Wait for local officials to issue guidance.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown.

Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email