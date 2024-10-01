Dickey’s Barbecue Offers Free Pecan Pie with Holiday Pre-Orders

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping their guests get ahead of the holidays with a FREE Pecan Pie!

Starting on October 1st and running through October 31st, any guest that pre-orders the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Complete Feast will receive one of the Texas-style barbecue brand’s holiday pecan pies for free!

The Complete Feast includes the guests’ choice of a delicious Cajun Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, or Prime Rib accompanied by their famous Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. This mouthwatering feast will serve 10 to 12 of your hungry holiday guests. Make sure you take advantage of the sweet deal by completing your pre-order either online, in your local Dickey’s franchise store, or through the Dickey’s App.

Dickey’s also offers a variety of smaller and/or larger meal options during the holiday season. Including their popular Holiday Big Yellow Box and many al a carte items. You can view their entire holiday menu by visiting Dickeys.com .

Always been a fan of Dickey’s Barbecue? Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.Dickeys.com . To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit Dickeys.com/locations .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email