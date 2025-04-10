Dutch Bros Announces Secret Menu Bracket Champion

After fierce face-offs and passionate votes, the winner of the Dutch Bros Bracket Challenge is Galaxy Fish!

Fans rallied behind this secret menu flavor, making it take first place. Whether you voted for this drink or have yet to try it, now’s your chance to see and experience the hype on your next Dutch Run®.

Galaxy Fish

This secret menu flavor combo of strawberry, lime, and passion fruit tastes out of this world in a Rebel, lemonade, tea, or soda.

Source: Dutch Bros

