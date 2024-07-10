Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez Steps Down as Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony

Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez announced that he will step down as Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. He will continue his roles as Principal Pops Conductor for both the Detroit and Pacific Symphony Orchestras, as well as Principal Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Presents. Lopez-Yañez will also return to Nashville periodically to conduct future Nashville Symphony concerts.

“I am incredibly thankful and appreciative to the Nashville Symphony for their years of artistry and collaboration across the hundreds of performances we’ve shared together,” said Lopez-Yañez. “Making Nashville my home has been an honor, and it has been a source of great pride to bring exceptional music and entertainment – representative of the diverse and ever-growing Nashville community – to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and throughout Middle Tennessee. Thank you to the musicians, audiences, and administration for allowing me to lead us on this musical journey over the course of my tenure. I look forward to returning to the Nashville Symphony many times in the future with new programs and artists.”

“It has been an honor to have Enrico in the Nashville Symphony family for the past seven years. He arrived as a young Assistant Conductor, and it has been inspiring to witness his artistic growth,” said Nashville Symphony Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero. “His endless musical talent and creativity is having a huge impact on the musical world. I am honored to call him my friend and colleague.”

Lopez-Yañez joined the Nashville Symphony in 2017 as Assistant Conductor and was appointed Principal Pops Conductor in 2019. During his seven-year tenure with the Nashville Symphony, Lopez-Yañez led hundreds of concerts featuring a diverse range of artists, including Nas, Trisha Yearwood, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Itzhak Perlman, The Beach Boys, Hanson, Kenny Loggins, Ben Folds, Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith, Ben Rector and Cody Fry, and many more. He also created brand new symphonic shows that premiered in Nashville, including Music City Christmas, Keith Urban’s Tribute to Don Williams, Disco Fever, Troupe Vertigo in Space, and next season’s La Vida Loca.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with Enrico for these past seven years and to witness the development of his career and his meteoric rise as a gifted Pops conductor and consummate entertainer. I’m excited to see where his promising career leads next,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “His innovative programming and focus on diverse voices has immeasurably enriched our organization and the Nashville community, and we look forward to his future visits as a guest conductor.”

Lopez-Yañez was also instrumental in engaging Nashville’s Latino community through performances at Plaza Mariachi and developing shows such as Latin Fire and The Three Mexican Tenors. In 2023, he received the Mexicanos Distinguidos Award, granted to Mexican citizens living abroad for outstanding career accomplishments in their field.

