Cheekwood’s Under the Stars Series Returns

The Under the Stars Concert Series returns, oﬀering the unforgettable opportunity to enjoy the sounds of music’s most in-demand performers and players from across the nation, under the night sky at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.
Over five magical evenings, music fills the air while food trucks prepare mouthwatering
bites and vendors oﬀer wines by the bottle, local brews, and craft cocktails. The music
lineup is as diverse as it is spectacular: Jazz, Bluegrass, and Songwriters nights beckon,
promising something for all music lovers.
“Under the Stars is one of the quintessential outdoor summer concert series in Music
City,” said Cheekwood’s Director of Music and Public Programs Mark Mason. “We are so
thrilled about this year’s lineup of stellar performers coming to Cheekwood to perform in
a gorgeous garden setting.”
Jazz Under the Stars | July 19
The genre-defying New Orleans icons, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, headline this
extraordinary night. Their sound, self-described as a “musical gumbo,” is renowned
globally, promising an unforgettable sonic journey. Known for high-energy performances,
this group is synonymous with exhilarating shows where they combine a dynamic fusion
of upbeat brass arrangements with bebop jazz, funk, and R&B. This freewheeling
celebration kicks oﬀ with a stellar performance by the 18-piece Ryan Middagh Jazz
Orchestra.
Special thanks to Jazz Under the Stars Media Partner Jazzy 88 WFSK.
Tickets: $55 Members | $65 Not Yet Members
Songwriters Under the Stars | August 23, 24, 25
Top Nashville hitmakers and musicians perform in a one-of-a-kind setting. Nestled on
gorgeous Swan Lawn, the concert features chart-toppers Wendell Mobley, Kelly Archer,
and Lee Thomas Miller, sharing songs and stories, accompanied by the renowned String
Light Symphony.
Tickets: $65 | Not-yet members: $75
Premium Packages: A Premium Package ticket oﬀering will be available for Songwriters
Under the Stars. Each Premium Package ticket includes one concert ticket with exclusive,
front-of-stage viewing in an Eno Lounger SL chair, two drink tickets, and access to
premium parking with a golf cart shuttle to the concert location.
Premium Package Tickets: Members: $150 | Not-yet members: $175
Bluegrass Under the Stars | September 6
Iconic bluegrass legend Sam Bush performs against the picturesque backdrop of
Cheekwood’s gardens. The multifaceted Bush is a national champion fiddler, an award-
winning mandolin player, and a trailblazing vocalist and musician whose influence
resonates across generations. The bluegrass titan is decorated with accolades including
Grammys and International Bluegrass Music Awards. This will be an unforgettable night
of mastery and timeless tunes by one of the greats under the starlit sky. Opening the
show is the all-female bluegrass supergroup Davidson County String Band, featuring
Cristina Vane, Brenna MacMillan, Libby Weitnauer and Vicki Vaughn.
Tickets: $55 Members | $65 Not Yet Members
Tickets for all concerts are currently on sale and can be reserved at Cheekwood.org.
The Under the Stars Concert Series is presented by GSRM Law and sponsored by Fifth
Third Bank. Also, special thanks to spirits sponsor Lipman.
Music at Cheekwood
Each year, Cheekwood presents over 100 special musical performances and concerts
featuring the region’s finest players, writers, and singers shining against the backdrop of
the signature lush gardens. During the spring and fall festivals lively full-band sets are
accompanied by seasonal beers and cocktails in the Beer Garden. At Thursday Night
Out, May through October, guests can bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a
diverse lineup of music performances, the city’s favorite food trucks, craft cocktails, strolls
through 13 distinct gardens and the art-filled mansion. Free-spirited, exquisite, and just
plain feel good: Music at Cheekwood is a celebration that expands perspectives and
delights music lovers.
