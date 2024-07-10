Cheekwood’s Under the Stars Series Returns

The Under the Stars Concert Series returns, oﬀering the unforgettable opportunity to enjoy the sounds of music’s most in-demand performers and players from across the nation, under the night sky at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

Over five magical evenings, music fills the air while food trucks prepare mouthwatering

bites and vendors oﬀer wines by the bottle, local brews, and craft cocktails. The music

lineup is as diverse as it is spectacular: Jazz, Bluegrass, and Songwriters nights beckon,

promising something for all music lovers.

“Under the Stars is one of the quintessential outdoor summer concert series in Music

City,” said Cheekwood’s Director of Music and Public Programs Mark Mason. “We are so

thrilled about this year’s lineup of stellar performers coming to Cheekwood to perform in

a gorgeous garden setting.”

Jazz Under the Stars | July 19

The genre-defying New Orleans icons, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, headline this

extraordinary night. Their sound, self-described as a “musical gumbo,” is renowned

globally, promising an unforgettable sonic journey. Known for high-energy performances,

this group is synonymous with exhilarating shows where they combine a dynamic fusion

of upbeat brass arrangements with bebop jazz, funk, and R&B. This freewheeling

celebration kicks oﬀ with a stellar performance by the 18-piece Ryan Middagh Jazz

Orchestra.

Special thanks to Jazz Under the Stars Media Partner Jazzy 88 WFSK.

Tickets: $55 Members | $65 Not Yet Members

Songwriters Under the Stars | August 23, 24, 25

Top Nashville hitmakers and musicians perform in a one-of-a-kind setting. Nestled on

gorgeous Swan Lawn, the concert features chart-toppers Wendell Mobley, Kelly Archer,

and Lee Thomas Miller, sharing songs and stories, accompanied by the renowned String

Light Symphony.

Tickets: $65 | Not-yet members: $75

Premium Packages: A Premium Package ticket oﬀering will be available for Songwriters

Under the Stars. Each Premium Package ticket includes one concert ticket with exclusive,

front-of-stage viewing in an Eno Lounger SL chair, two drink tickets, and access to

premium parking with a golf cart shuttle to the concert location.

Premium Package Tickets: Members: $150 | Not-yet members: $175

Bluegrass Under the Stars | September 6

Iconic bluegrass legend Sam Bush performs against the picturesque backdrop of

Cheekwood’s gardens. The multifaceted Bush is a national champion fiddler, an award-

winning mandolin player, and a trailblazing vocalist and musician whose influence

resonates across generations. The bluegrass titan is decorated with accolades including

Grammys and International Bluegrass Music Awards. This will be an unforgettable night

of mastery and timeless tunes by one of the greats under the starlit sky. Opening the

show is the all-female bluegrass supergroup Davidson County String Band, featuring

Cristina Vane, Brenna MacMillan, Libby Weitnauer and Vicki Vaughn.

Tickets: $55 Members | $65 Not Yet Members

Tickets for all concerts are currently on sale and can be reserved at Cheekwood.org.

The Under the Stars Concert Series is presented by GSRM Law and sponsored by Fifth

Third Bank. Also, special thanks to spirits sponsor Lipman.

Music at Cheekwood

Each year, Cheekwood presents over 100 special musical performances and concerts

featuring the region’s finest players, writers, and singers shining against the backdrop of

the signature lush gardens. During the spring and fall festivals lively full-band sets are

accompanied by seasonal beers and cocktails in the Beer Garden. At Thursday Night

Out, May through October, guests can bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a

diverse lineup of music performances, the city’s favorite food trucks, craft cocktails, strolls

through 13 distinct gardens and the art-filled mansion. Free-spirited, exquisite, and just

plain feel good: Music at Cheekwood is a celebration that expands perspectives and

delights music lovers.

