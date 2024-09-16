Condado Tacos Launches New Buffalo Chicken Menu Items For The Fall

September 10, 2024 – Condado Tacos, the Columbus, Ohio-based taco joint featuring clean, craveable and fresh tacos, dips, bowls and margaritas along with colorful, original mural art interiors, today announces its exciting new line of Limited Time Buffalo Chicken menu items which launch on Tuesday, September 10th.

Condado launches the Buffalo Chicken Taco starting at $5.35, Buffalo Chicken Queso (half size dip starts at $5.75) and Buffalo Chicken Nachos, priced at $11.50, along with a Buffalo Chicken Sauce that will be available as a Build Your Own topping. These soon to be Condado favorites have a flavor profile of bold and buttery with a kick. The brand also introduces one more limited time item today, bringing back a top seller and fall fan favorite: its Harvest Pear Margarita at $8.95, also available as a Mocktail for $6. These limited time items are available today, September 10th through March 24, 2025.

Buffalo is the perfect flavor for fall at Condado Tacos. The Buffalo items will be a crowd favorite that welcomes groups to dig in and cheer on their favorite teams, perfect for tailgates, tacos and football. Additionally, this dairy free Buffalo sauce makes it ideal for the Condado menu, which offers many options including gluten free, vegetarian and dairy free menu items, providing something for everyone.

Earlier this year, Condado launched its new line of Bowls including the Swole Bowl, packed with 61 grams of protein, to its existing menu of suggested tacos, dips and Margs, the latter made with fresh fruit purees. The Condado Tacos brand is all about its fun and engaging vibe which features craveable, clean, GMO free and preservative free food and Margaritas, all made with fresh ingredients. Condado does not own any freezers so its food is as fresh as it gets, at a very affordable price point.

Source: Submitted

