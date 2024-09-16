MTSU Falls to Western Kentucky 49-21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football found success late, but not enough early, falling behind in the first half to Western Kentucky in an eventual 49-21 loss at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-1 CUSA) trailed by 21 points at halftime after failing to come away with points twice in the redzone in the first half, while the Hilltoppers (2-1, 1-0 CUSA) converted all three redzone possessions into touchdowns.

By the Numbers

239: Receiving yards for Omari Kelly, the second most in a single game in Middle Tennessee program history. Demetic Mostiller holds the record for most receiving yards in a single game, hauling in 244 yards of catches on November 4, 1995 against UT Martin.

456: Passing yards for Nicholas Vattiato, the second most in a single game in Middle Tennessee program history and a career high for the redshirt junior. The signal caller’s previous career high also came in a losing effort (408 yards, in a 45-30 October 4, 2023, vs. Jacksonville State. Wes Counts holds the program record for passing yards in a single game, tossing 459 yards against Idaho on October 6, 2001.

1-for-3: MTSU’s conversion rate in the redzone, including a 0-for-2 first half.

Source: MTSU

