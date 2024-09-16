Franklin Police Department to Host Car Seat Safety Event

In recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Franklin Police Department plans to assist caregivers with the proper installation of car seats for their children.

The agency will host a free car seat safety check on Tuesday, September 17 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Academy of Westhaven (114 Prospect Ave). The event is open to the public.

Police officers will be available to not only help install car seats, but to ensure that those already in place have been set up properly. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration states that 46% of car seats and boosters are used incorrectly. If installed appropriately, car seat use reduces the risk for injury in a crash by 71%-82% for children, when compared with seat belt use alone.

National Child Passenger Safety Week is taking place from September 15-21. The campaign brings heightened awareness to how parents and caregivers can keep children safe in vehicles.

For more information, please visit: www.franklintn.gov/carseatcheck

