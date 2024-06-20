Community, Local Leaders Celebrate Williamson Health’s Expanded and Renovated West Tower

Williamson Health hosted a community ribbon cutting event in celebration of its newly expanded and renovated Williamson Medical Center West Tower on Tuesday, June 18. In a private ceremony prior to the ribbon cutting, Williamson Health unveiled a sign dedicating the building as the Boyer-Bryan West Tower on behalf of hospital supporters Luke and Caroline (Boyer) Bryan and The Brett Boyer Foundation.

Hundreds of families, elected officials and community leaders, along with the Bryans, joined Williamson Health for the ribbon cutting and family fun event which included food, music, games, tours of the new West Tower and more.

“Our mission is to serve the healthcare needs of our community, so it was only fitting that we celebrated this momentous occasion with our patients, friends and neighbors,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “We were also honored to dedicate the West Tower in the name of the Boyer-Bryan families. They have been incredible ambassadors for the hospital, and we are grateful for their strong partnership and generous support.”

1 of 13

Caroline Bryan, along with Vicki McNamara, serves as the co-chair for the Williamson Health Foundation’s “More for you. Close to home.” capital campaign, which has helped fund the renovation and expansion project. Luke Bryan serves as the honorary co-chair of the campaign.

“Williamson Medical Center has played a significant role in our lives,” said Luke Bryan. “Our children were born here, and we’ve been in the emergency room more times than we can count. To be able to play a part in this transformational project was a no-brainer for us. We love this hospital, its talented and compassionate staff, and everything the Williamson Health system does for our community.”

The Bryans addressed the attendees prior to the ribbon cutting. “For a few years now, you’ve heard us proudly support Williamson Health and the many services it offers to not only us, but each of you – and our neighbors, friends and family,” said Caroline Bryan. “We feel blessed to be part of a community that has everything we want in terms of ‘small town life’ but that also has high-quality and compassionate healthcare that retains a hometown feel.”

Starting June 19, the new Boyer-Bryan West Tower will be open to patients, offering a variety of elevated healthcare services to the community. The expansion, which was part of a $200 million project that touched nearly every part of the hospital, added three floors to the original West Tower footprint plus a new north wing that encompasses all six floors for a total of nearly 175,000 new square feet and 134 new patient beds that have been added to Williamson Medical Center.

The Boyer-Bryan West Tower now includes a 35-bed ICU for critical care needs, 94 medical-surgical inpatient rooms, 33 obstetrics rooms, 10 pediatric inpatient rooms, and more. The world-class Cardiac Center has also been expanded and updated to include two state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs and a brand-new electrophysiology lab.

Other project components include an expanded and renovated Emergency Department increasing from 28 to 43 beds, as well as a third C-section operating room and brand new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with nine private bays to be completed this fall.

Every element of this project was purposefully designed, allowing for greater efficiency and capacity, but also creating family-friendly spaces that promote healing and comfort. Top-of-the-line technologies in patient rooms enhance communication and the overall patient experience, while advanced equipment and integrated systems promote greater collaboration among providers and support continuity of care.

The final phase of the Williamson Medical Center renovation and expansion project, which includes renovations to the Main Lobby and patient floors in the original tower, is expected to continue into 2025.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,200 employees across more than 30 locations and over 860 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare close to home. We serve our community through our flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center, and our service providers including Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health Medical Group physician practices. Emergency Medical Services, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more at www.WilliamsonHealth.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email