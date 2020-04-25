May brings new Amazon Original Series and Movies including new series Upload, the second season of Homecoming, four-part docuseries The Last Narc, The Vast of Night (2020), Seberg (2020), Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal comedy special, and The Goldfinch (2019). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020.

May 2020 (No Release Date Set)

Series

*Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2A

May 1

Movies

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series

*Upload Season 1

A House Divided Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

Series

The Durrells Season 4

May 7

Movies

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

Movies

*The Goldfinch

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Specials

*Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

May 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Series

Alias Seasons 1-5

May 15

Movies

*Seberg

Series

*The Last Narc Season 1

May 17

Series

Poldark Season 5

May 19

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Movies

Rocketman (2019)

Series

*Homecoming Season 2

May 23

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

Movies

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

Movies