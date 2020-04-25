May brings new Amazon Original Series and Movies including new series Upload, the second season of Homecoming, four-part docuseries The Last Narc, The Vast of Night (2020), Seberg (2020), Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal comedy special, and The Goldfinch (2019). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020.
May 2020 (No Release Date Set)
Series
*Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2A
May 1
Movies
- 10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
- A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
- Assassination Tango (2003)
- Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
- Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
- Crooked Hearts (1991)
- Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
- Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)
- Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
- Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
- Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
- Gloria (2014)
- Green Dragon Inn (1977)
- House Of D (2005)
- Torso (1973)
- I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
- Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
- Inferno (1980)
- Night Train Murders (1975)
- Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)
- The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
- Lakeboat (2000)
- Daughters of Darkness (1971)
- Pathology (2008)
- Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
- Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
- Sprung (1997)
- The Final Countdown (1980)
- The Whistle Blower (1987)
- Walking Tall (1973)
Series
- *Upload Season 1
- A House Divided Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
- African Hunters Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
- Bonanza Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
- Born to Explore Season 1 (PBS Living)
- Boss Season 1 (STARZ)
- Engine Masters Season 1 (MotorTrend)
- Good Karma Hospital Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- In The Cut Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
- Inspector Lewis Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Pinkalicious Season 1 (PBS Kids)
- Rosehaven Season 1 (Sundance Now)
- Seaside Hotel Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- The Lucy Show Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
May 3
Series
- The Durrells Season 4
May 7
Movies
- The Hustle (2019)
May 8
Movies
- *The Goldfinch
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Specials
- *Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
May 10
Movies
- Jack And Jill (2011)
May 11
Series
- Alias Seasons 1-5
May 15
Movies
- *Seberg
Series
- *The Last Narc Season 1
May 17
Series
- Poldark Season 5
May 19
Movies
- Like Crazy (2011)
- Trial By Fire (2019)
May 22
Movies
- Rocketman (2019)
Series
- *Homecoming Season 2
May 23
Movies
- Come To Daddy (2020)
May 25
Movies
- The Tracker (2019)
May 29
Movies
- *The Vast Of Night