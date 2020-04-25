Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020

May brings new Amazon Original Series and Movies including new series Upload, the second season of Homecoming, four-part docuseries The Last Narc, The Vast of Night (2020), Seberg (2020), Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal comedy special, and The Goldfinch (2019). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020.

May 2020 (No Release Date Set)

Series
*Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2A

May 1

Movies

  • 10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
  • A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
  • Assassination Tango (2003)
  • Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
  • Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
  • Crooked Hearts (1991)
  • Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
  • Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)
  • Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
  • Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
  • Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
  • Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
  • Gloria (2014)
  • Green Dragon Inn (1977)
  • House Of D (2005)
  • Torso (1973)
  • I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
  • Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
  • Inferno (1980)
  • Night Train Murders (1975)
  • Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)
  • The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
  • Lakeboat (2000)
  • Daughters of Darkness (1971)
  • Pathology (2008)
  • Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
  • Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
  • Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
  • Sprung (1997)
  • The Final Countdown (1980)
  • The Whistle Blower (1987)
  • Walking Tall (1973)

Series

  • *Upload Season 1
  • A House Divided Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
  • African Hunters Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
  • Bonanza Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
  • Born to Explore Season 1 (PBS Living)
  • Boss Season 1 (STARZ)
  • Engine Masters Season 1 (MotorTrend)
  • Good Karma Hospital Season 1 (Acorn TV)
  • In The Cut Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
  • Inspector Lewis Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • Pinkalicious Season 1 (PBS Kids)
  • Rosehaven Season 1 (Sundance Now)
  • Seaside Hotel Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • The Lucy Show Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

Series

  • The Durrells Season 4

May 7

Movies

  • The Hustle (2019)

May 8

Movies

  • *The Goldfinch
  • Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Specials

  • *Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

May 10

Movies

  • Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Series

  • Alias Seasons 1-5

May 15

Movies

  • *Seberg

Series

  • *The Last Narc Season 1

May 17

Series

  • Poldark Season 5

May 19

Movies

  • Like Crazy (2011)
  • Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Movies

  • Rocketman (2019)

Series

  • *Homecoming Season 2

May 23

Movies

  • Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

Movies

  • The Tracker (2019)

May 29

Movies

  • *The Vast Of Night

