Located on a peaceful and wooded cul-de-sac lot, realtor Paula Hinegardner describes this property as, “Casually elegant with showhome quality and design.” This gorgeous home, recently placed under contract, features coffered ceilings, wainscotting, plantation shutters, barn doors and a stack stone fireplace. Explore from the comfort of your own home with a 3-D walkthrough. Start here!

9527 Glenfiddich Trace: World-Class Amenities…

At Home in Brentwood, TN

A luxury kitchen with an oversized custom island, farm sink, quartz countertops, bar and wine fridge, and stainless steel Viking appliances make this kitchen a dream for anyone who loves to cook or entertain. An open concept seamlessly connects the kitchen and dining area to the living area, which spills over into an outdoor screened-in patio.

The main floor features three bedrooms, including a stunning master retreat that’s fully equipped with a spa bath and large glass-enclosed shower. Step out into a boutique-style closet with chandeliers, plenty of natural light, and built-in storage – including an island with shelving. On the second floor you’ll find a full guest suite, media room and fitness studio.

This outdoor space features a generously sized patio, gorgeous landscaping, and a convertible screen porch/patio. This is a spectacular living space that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing in peace and quiet. A lush, green backyard backs up into the tree line.

The Details: 9527 Glenfiddich Trace Brentwood, TN 37027

Elegance and beauty are masterfully displayed in this truly unique Brentwood home.

4 beds, 3.5 baths

4,000 SF

A luxurious kitchen: custom island, farm sink, quartz countertops, Viking appliances, and a bar/wine fridge

Three bedrooms on the main level, including a stunning master retreat that features a spa bath and boutique-style dream closet

Full guest suite

Media room

Home fitness studio

Spectacular outdoor living spaces – photos can’t do justice!

