CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park

CMA Fest, a four-day event featuring live music and interactive events in downtown Nashville including Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, takes place June 9 – 12, 2022.

If you want to check out the festival, here is some information on how to get around the festival, rideshare information and where to park.

Complimentary Shuttles Open to Four Day Pass Holders

Daytime Shuttle Stop Locations (8am–8pm):

Fan Fair X (Music City Center) | On 6th Ave S at Demonbreun

Bridgestone Arena Plaza | On Broadway between Rep John Lewis Way and 6th Ave S

Walk of Fame Park / Fan Alley | On 4th Ave S between Broadway and Demonbreun St

Near Riverfront Stage | At the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave

Nissan Stadium | On Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A Fan Fair X (Music City Center) | On 6th Ave S at DemonbreunBridgestone Arena Plaza | On Broadway between Rep John Lewis Way and 6th Ave SWalk of Fame Park / Fan Alley | On 4th Ave S between Broadway and Demonbreun StNear Riverfront Stage | At the intersection of Broadway and 2nd AveNissan Stadium | On Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A Nighttime Shuttle Stop Locations (8pm–1am):

Nissan Stadium | On Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A

2nd Ave North (two stops) | On the corner of Commerce St and 2nd Ave N, and on the corner of Commerce St and Rep John Lewis Way