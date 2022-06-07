CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park

CMA Fest, a four-day event featuring live music and interactive events in downtown Nashville including Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, takes place June 9 – 12, 2022.

If you want to check out the festival, here is some information on how to get around the festival, rideshare information and where to park.

Nighttime Shuttle Stop Locations (8pm–1am): Nissan Stadium | On Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A 2nd Ave North (two stops) | On the corner of Commerce St and 2nd Ave N, and on the corner of Commerce St and Rep John Lewis Way

Nissan Stadium Parking

Four-day parking passes are now sold out.

For guests with disabilities, CMA Fest sells accessible parking spaces located in parking lot A on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 1-800-262-3378 for more information. The CMA Fest-issued disability parking pass and your government-issued disability placard or license plate must both be displayed at all times.

WeGo Train Saturday Night

WeGo Public Transit is running a special round-trip train service on Saturday, June 11, departing Lebanon at 4PM and arriving at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville at 5PM, making five stops on the way at Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson stations. The train departs downtown back to Lebanon at midnight. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for $17. Buy tickets here.

Rideshare Pickup and Drop Off Points

North Side of Korean Veterans Blvd from 1st Ave to 7th Ave

7th Ave N from Broadway to Commerce St

Woodland St between S 1st St and S 2nd St

Sylvan St between S 2nd St and Crutcher St

Parking in Downtown Nashville

Before heading to the festival, you can take a look at this interactive map which will give you available parking spots in downtown Nashville. Garages typically used for CMA Fest include Music City Center, Frist Center, Gleaves Street, Cummins Station, and more.

Find the map here.