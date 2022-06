The Folds of Honor Tennessee 2nd Annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park was held on June 6 at 6:30 pm.

All proceeds go toward the families of America’s fallen and injured service members, the event is one of Folds of Honor Tennessee’s most anticipated nights of the year. A host of celebrities came out to play including Hardy, Ernest, Jimmie Allen, Jessie Jame Decker, Eric Decker, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, and more.

See our photos below.