Chukkers for Charity Returns in September

By
Press Release
-
Chukkers for Charity
photo from Chukkers for Charity

Chukkers for Charity announced their partnership with Crescent Real Estate as Patron Sponsor of the 25th annual polo match held Saturday, Sept. 11 in Franklin, Tenn. benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! In addition, Lo Key Ranch has stepped up as the second Team Sponsor.

“This year’s polo match is shaping up to be one of the best years yet thanks to the amazing support of our community and the hard work of the Chukkers for Charity team,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s rewarding to see so many community-minded companies like Crescent Real Estate and Lo Key Ranch step up to support the work of our programs at Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!”

Executive Director of Saddle Up! Audrey Kidd added, “I knew from the very beginning of my work with Saddle Up! that Chukkers for Charity was a special event. We are thrilled with the terrific effort put forth to partner with companies like Crescent Real Estate and Lo Key Ranch to raise money needed to better serve children and youth with disabilities through adaptive equine therapy.”

In addition, other sponsors include Lipman Bros ~ R.S. Lipman Company, Ironhorse Farms (Team Sponsor), Barrett Meadows Farm (Tailgating Sponsor), Andrews Transportation Group (Horsepower Sponsor), LBMC (Volunteer Sponsor), The Sieveking Family (Most Valuable Player Sponsor), Williamson Medical Center (Stick Horse Race Sponsor), Tennessee Equine Hospital (Best Playing Pony Sponsor), Jackie and Barry Alexander (Half Time Sponsor), Associated Terminals / Turn Services, Brentwood Capital Advisors, D’Andrews Bakery & Café, Ingram Entertainment Inc., Lithographics, Nashville Geek, Ortale Kelley, Outdoor Classic Structures, Publix Super Markets Charities and Waller.

Tickets are available online. Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for more information.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here