Chukkers for Charity Returns in September

Chukkers for Charity announced their partnership with Crescent Real Estate as Patron Sponsor of the 25th annual polo match held Saturday, Sept. 11 in Franklin, Tenn. benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! In addition, Lo Key Ranch has stepped up as the second Team Sponsor.

“This year’s polo match is shaping up to be one of the best years yet thanks to the amazing support of our community and the hard work of the Chukkers for Charity team,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s rewarding to see so many community-minded companies like Crescent Real Estate and Lo Key Ranch step up to support the work of our programs at Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!”

Executive Director of Saddle Up! Audrey Kidd added, “I knew from the very beginning of my work with Saddle Up! that Chukkers for Charity was a special event. We are thrilled with the terrific effort put forth to partner with companies like Crescent Real Estate and Lo Key Ranch to raise money needed to better serve children and youth with disabilities through adaptive equine therapy.”

In addition, other sponsors include Lipman Bros ~ R.S. Lipman Company, Ironhorse Farms (Team Sponsor), Barrett Meadows Farm (Tailgating Sponsor), Andrews Transportation Group (Horsepower Sponsor), LBMC (Volunteer Sponsor), The Sieveking Family (Most Valuable Player Sponsor), Williamson Medical Center (Stick Horse Race Sponsor), Tennessee Equine Hospital (Best Playing Pony Sponsor), Jackie and Barry Alexander (Half Time Sponsor), Associated Terminals / Turn Services, Brentwood Capital Advisors, D’Andrews Bakery & Café, Ingram Entertainment Inc., Lithographics, Nashville Geek, Ortale Kelley, Outdoor Classic Structures, Publix Super Markets Charities and Waller.

Tickets are available online. Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for more information.