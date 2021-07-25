Morning Source: Flip for Function

Morning Source

Guest: Flip for Function



Originally Aired: February 9, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chasity from Flip for Function.

Flip for Function serves children with special needs by combining Occupational Therapy and gymnastics in a natural environment, full of sensory rich activities.

Flip for Function Mission

We believe all children should have access to sports and recreational activities where they feel successful and realize they’re more capable than they thought. Through gymnastics, and other adaptive sports, children develop skills to thrive in and outside of the gym, so they may live full and meaningful lives. We don’t feel we are just coaching or providing therapy – we are creating a space for your child to belong, have fun and learn how to function in the world.

Follow on Facebook for the latest and visit www.flipforfunction.com

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!