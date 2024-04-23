Nashville Symphony May Events 2024

The Nashville Symphony’s May 2024 schedule features classical concerts with violinist Gil Shaham performing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto alongside Richard Strauss’s An Alpine Symphony; Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero conducting Mahler’s Symphony No. 10; the Nashville Symphony and Nashville Symphony Chorus performing Carmina Burana; an outdoor concert featuring the music of Pink Floyd; symphonic engagements with musical icons Amos Lee and Marcus Miller; a special evening with a cappella stars Voctave; a family-friendly birthday celebration for unicorns; live-to-film performances of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial; and FREE concerts from the Nashville Philharmonic and Nashville Symphony’s Chamber Music Series. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.
1Beethoven’s Violin Concerto
Thursday, May 2, Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Gil Shaham’s virtuosity, warmth, and audience connection make him a favorite guest in Nashville, and to hear him perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto is a rare opportunity. Strauss’s An Alpine Symphony uses the sheer force of the orchestra, fortified by extra winds, brass, and percussion, including cowbells and a giant wind machine that depicts a huge storm.
Find tickets here.
2The Music of Pink Floyd with the Nashville Symphony
Sunday, May 5, 8:00 PM-ASCEND AMPHITHEATER
Tickets: Starting at $30
Featuring Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety in the first half, Pink Floyd’s greatest hits in the second half, and a laser light show throughout. In this musical and visual spectacle, Windborne Entertainment musicians, featuring lead singer Justin Sargent and conductor Brent Havens, join the Nashville Symphony to celebrate one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
Find tickets here.
320 Years of Community: An Evening with the Nashville Philharmonic
Tuesday, May 7, 7:30 PM-FREE COMMUNITY EVENT
Tickets: Choose Your Price
The Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra, the largest volunteer community orchestra in Tennessee, is excited to conclude its 20th anniversary season at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Join the NPO as they celebrate the many ways that they have developed and served communities all over the region for the past 20 years.
Find tickets here.
4Amos Lee with the Nashville Symphony
Thursday, May 9, Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $69
You’ve got to love someone who taught grade school, bartended and then — with talent and determination — went on to produce top selling albums and national tours. That someone is Amos Lee, whose popular blend of folk, rock, and soul have made him a favorite here in Nashville, and across the country. It’s been worth the wait, and now audiences can hear him in a “back by popular demand” return with the Nashville Symphony.
Find tickets here.
5The Unicorn’s Birthday
Sunday, May 12, 3:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $20
The Unicorn’s BirthdayTM is a gentle, fantasy-and-fun-filled symphony experience. Join the family-friendly birthday celebration brimming with music, narration, fun sounds, captivating on-stage activity, animation, and audience participation. There’s even a visit from the Birthday Unicorn!
Find tickets here.
6Beethoven String Quartet
Tuesday, May 14, 7:30 PM CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES Tickets: Choose Your Price
The Chamber Music Series continues with a performance of Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 132 featuring violinists Jung Min Shin and Likai He, violist Dan Reinker, and cellist Una Gong.
Find tickets here.
7Mahler’s Monumental Opus
Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Though the venerable composer Gustav Mahler completed only sketches of his Symphony No. 10 before his death in 1911, composers and musicologists spent much of the 20th century reconstructing it and filling in the gaps. Giancarlo Guerrero enlightens audiences with a fascinating exploration of this process before conducting Mahler’s final opus, considered by many to have been his greatest symphonic work.
Find tickets here.
8Voctave: The Corner of Broadway & Main Street
Sunday, May 19, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $42
Voctave’s 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage. This a cappella sensation has had over 150 million social media views of their videos and has appeared on countless recordings. Voctave’s popular show, “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street,” spawned a chart-topping album and is sure to be an unforgettable evening of music for the whole family.
Find tickets here.
9Marcus Miller with the Nashville Symphony
Wednesday, May 22, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $42
Bassist, composer, improviser, and educator Marcus Miller’s compositions and improvisations have been described by The New York Times as “convincing and confident, evolved in touch and tone…”, and the Detroit Free Press has said, “Marcus Miller represents the next generation of jazz.”
Find tickets here.
10E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert
Saturday, May 25, 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 26, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $60
Experience all the mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure in the beloved movie that captivated audiences around the world, complete with John Williams’s Academy Award®-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film projected on a huge HD screen!
Find tickets here.
11Carmina Burana
Thursday, May 30, Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, 7:30 PM; Sunday, June 2, 2:00 PM Tickets: Starting at $29
We end our season with Orff’s Carmina Burana, in all its magnificent, carnal beauty. Giancarlo Guerrero programmed it in its original form to showcase the powerful forces of the Nashville Symphony and Chorus. On the first half of the program, our soloists in the Orff treat us to Alban Berg’s Seven Early Songs and the autobiographical Songs of the Wayfarer of Mahler, who compared his own life to “a traveling journeyman…wandering on in solitude.”
Find tickets here.