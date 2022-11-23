Chrisley Reality Shows Could be Canceled

Reality shows “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” is canceled, reports Deadline, after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for bank and tax fraud .

“Chrisley Knows Best” has run for nine seasons and follows Todd and Julie Chrisley in day-to-day life and spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley” which followed Chase and Savannah Chrisley has also been canceled. Deadline reports “Chrisley Knows Best” was renewed for a tenth season before the convictions were handed down, a few episodes will air in 2023.

E! ordered a show titled “Love, Limo”, a dating show to be hosted by Todd Chrisley which is said to be scrapped.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison after a jury convicted them of bank and tax fraud offenses following a nearly three-week jury trial.