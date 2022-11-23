Franklin’s Westhaven Neighborhood to Host Christmas Tree Lighting

The third annual holiday tree lighting at the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, at Magli Green, 187 Front Street, the lakefront park at Westhaven. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights, will be lit by Larry and Eleanor Yarborough following brief remarks from Jan Cooper and Amy Law. Once the tree is lit, Keith and Janna Landry will lead attendees in holiday caroling around the tree.The event will begin at 6 pm with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 pm. followed by live music.

Honorary tree lighters Larry and Eleanor Yarborough have lived in Westhaven since 2009. Larry has been an active community member and has volunteered countless hours to help at events hosted in the neighborhood. He joined the Westhaven Foundation Board in 2018 and was instrumental in forming the Care and Compassion Committee, which helps people in need in both Westhaven and the greater community.

Caroling leaders Keith and Janna Landry are long-time Westhaven residents. Together, they will combine their love of engaging with the community and their passion for music to conduct the holiday singing.

The evening of celebration will include additional entertainment and treats:

Live music performed by Geoff Smith

Cupcakes and brownies for purchase from Gigi’s Cupcakes

Hot chocolate available for purchase from Sweethaven

Apple cider and coffee for purchase from High Brow Coffee

Southern Land Company has planned the event as a way for the community to come together in the spirit of joy and peace as the holiday season kicks off. All are welcomed and encouraged to attend.