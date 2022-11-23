Photo of the Day: November 23, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Singer-songwriters gathered at the Franklin Theatre to support one of their own with a benefit concert and art show. Baby Rose Daniel, daughter of local singer-songwriter Emily Daniel and husband Michael, was born earlier this year with a rare condition known as Biliary Atresia.

At just 5 months old, she received a life-saving liver transplant, and while the procedure was a success, her condition requires continued care with ongoing expenses that will accrue throughout her life.

To alleviate some of this financial burden, the family has partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.

Together, they have a set goal of raising $75,000 to cover transplant-related expenses. If the family meets their fundraising goal by January, they will be eligible for an additional transplant grant of $7500. They have raised just over $50,000. Donations can be made to COTA on Rose’s behalf at COTAforRose.com.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.