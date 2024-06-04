Chicken Salad Chick Adds New White Chocolate Layer Cake

May 28, 2024 – Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its menu with a sweet new offering – Cake! The newly debuted White Chocolate Layer Cake is a delicious addition to Chicken Salad Chick’s Southern-style menu, made from a time-honored recipe and hand-frosted the old-fashioned way, perfectly complementing their made from scratch chicken salads, fresh sides and gourmet soups. Each cake is baked fresh in the brand’s own craft bakery in Atlanta that continues to deliver on its promise of gourmet baking the traditional way for over four decades. As Chicken Salad Chick prepared to introduce cake to its menu, the company purchased an Atlanta-based small-batch yet well-known bakery from its founder whose cakes have been loved locally for over 40 years.

Using only the finest ingredients, the homemade cakes feature three layers of fluffy and moist white chocolate sponge cake made with melted white chocolate, and rich, velvety butter and cream cheese frosting nestled in between each tier. The permanent menu item can be ordered by the slice or as a whole cake and is available at all 260+ Chicken Salad Chick locations nationwide. The introduction of cake is part of the chicken salad brand’s intention of enhancing its dessert menu with decadent new offerings its guests will love, while staying true to its Southern hospitality roots. Chicken Salad Chick is introducing cake with the White Chocolate Layer Cake, with future expectations to introduce additional flavors like Red Velvet, Chocolate Frosted and Caramel cakes as seasonal offerings.

For more information on Chicken Salad Chick, including nutritional and allergy information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

Source: PRN

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email