WEATHER 6-4-5-2024 Rain, Strong Storms, Gusty Winds

The good news for you CMA festers is the forecast looks awesome , with Sunday the only day in question and lower than normal temps for CMA fest. As for today and tomorrow no severe weather is expected, but, some storms could be pretty strong.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. High near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.