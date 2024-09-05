Chappell Roan Releases Limited Tickets for Sold-Out FirstBank Amphitheater Show After Canceling Scalper Purchases

Chappell Roan’s Midwest Princess Tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 1st, 2024.

Tickets to the show sold out very quickly. The event has shown sold out on the website since the sale date on July 20th.

Roan took to social media to share that she and her team had realized that some tickets were sold to bots or scalpers. Stating,“My show at Firstbank Amphitheatre on October 1 sold out really quickly and we figured out why: scalpers and bots just bought up all the tickets. So we went through and canceled all the scalper tickets we could, so from that we’re going to release a limited number of tickets to you, because I want to make sure that tickets go to people who actually want to come and, like, our fans.”

The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 5th, at 10 a.m.

In order to purchase one of the preferred tickets, you must go to the website Chappellroan.request.ticketmaster.com. You will be asked to enter your preferred seating and payment method. You will only be charged if your ticket request if fulfilled.

Roan ended her message to fans: “I can’t wait to see people who deserve to be here. It means so much to me.”

