GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club to Host ‘Healing Our Heroes’ Fundraiser for Operation Song

“Healing Our Heroes” is the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club’s upcoming fundraising event on September 24 for Operation Song®, which empowers veterans, active-duty military members, and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting. Those they serve need no musical or writing skills, only a willingness to share their stories and, with the help of professional songwriters, transform them into songs. https://www.operationsong.org/

How can you help? The biggest needs are ticket sales and silent auction donations. Tickets are only $40 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, beverages, the silent auction, musical performances by Nashville songwriters and performers, and other activities. Ticketing link: https://GFWC.givesmart.com

“Healing our Heroes” is an excellent opportunity for your company to support a worthy cause and at the same time receive valuable exposure. One highlight of the evening is the silent auction. Your name and the value of the item will be on display for the guests to see. In addition, the ticketing site allows GFWC to not only publicize donations by posting a picture and description of each auction lot (including information about the donor), but also provide a way for the public to bid on items even if they are unable to attend the event!

The event will be held at 1018 Parkway Dr, Spring Hill, TN.

In conjunction with this fundraiser, GFWC will be participating in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs 2nd Annual National Day of Service, where all clubs are encouraged to do a project that pertains to food insecurity. GFWC will be collecting the 10 items most frequently requested by the veterans who visit the Columbia VA office: canned chicken, stew, and chili, pancake mix and syrup, SPAM, Poptarts, canned fruit, instant potatoes, and paper towels. GFWC is calling this project “Vittles for Vets”. The food donation will be delivered to Columbia on Wednesday, September 25.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email