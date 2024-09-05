TSU Football Visits North Dakota State on Saturday

NASHVILLE — Fresh off its first season opening win since 2019, the Tennessee State football team will meet its toughest FCS opponent in history traveling to Fargo, North Dakota to face the second-ranked North Dakota State Bison on Saturday at 2:30 PM.

Tennessee State (1-0) vs. North Dakota State (0-1)

Date: Sat., September 7, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Fargo, N.D.

Venue: Fargodome (18,700)



TV: ESPN+ / ABC ND

Dom Izzo (PxP)



Radio: WNSR — 560 AM, 95.9 FM (Nashville), 107.9 FM (Smyrna)

Sirius XM:

Stream: TSU Tigers App, WNSR.com, Alexa (Play WNSR)

Greg Pogue (pxp)

Nick Guerriero (analyst)



Social: @TSU_Tigers | @TSUTigersFB

Game Notes: TSU | NDSU

Game Day Information: Watch | Live Stats

SERIES INFORMATION: This will be the first meeting between TSU and North Dakota State. The Tigers and Bison will continue their series in 2025 in Nashville on Sept. 6. TSU will travel to North Dakota State next Saturday to face the Bison, who lost by five points to Colorado in Week 1. NDSU remains second in this week’s FCS National Poll is released. This will be just the fourth time TSU football has traveled West since 1986 —playing Nevada in 1986 (FCS Quarterfinals), Air Force in 2011, Eastern Washington in 2022, and North Dakota State in 2024.

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN: TSU Football can be heard on WNSR’s flagship stations: 560 AM, 95.9 FM (Nashville), and 107.9 FM (Smyrna), and streamed online at WNSR.com. The broadcast is also available globally on Sirius XM. WNSR will provide comprehensive pregame and postgame analysis, exclusive interviews with coaches and players, and behind-the-scenes content for enhanced fan engagement. “The Voice of the Tigers,” Greg Pogue, returns for his 13th season behind the mic and will be joined by Dean Cokinos, head coach of the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football League, for home games and former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chris Sanders for road games. The action can also be streamed on the TSU Tigers app.

Source: TSU Sports

