Uncle Nearest Whiskey Brand Fights for Survival Amid Receivership and Fraud Allegations

Just a few short years ago Fawn Weaver was on the cover of magazines around the world and her Uncle Nearest brand Tennessee whiskey was winning awards and receiving accolades for telling the story of the Black slave known as “Uncle Nearest Green” who taught Jack Daniels how to distill bourbon. Now, she has a huge fight on her hands as the brand and property she worked so hard to promote and grow are

battling to survive after going into a federally mandated receivership. More Business News

In August 2025, the Uncle Nearest brand was taken out of the control of Weaver and her husband, Keith, and placed into receivership by a federal judge when Farm Credit Mid-America claimed that the Weavers defaulted on a $100 million loan. The litigation’s core issues are allegations of fraud and mismanagement of funds by the Weavers. The Weavers, in turn, state that the fraud and mismanagement was committed by their former Chief Financial Officer Michael Senzaki and ZMS Strategies. They say that he hid $7 million in vendor debt and overstated barrel inventory by $21 million to hide additional financial issues. They filed a suit against him in January 2026.

Farm Credit alleges that Weaver hid a $20 million loan from Jay-Z’s venture capital firm, MarcyPen by routing it through her other company, Grant Sidney. She does admit to this to keep Farm Credit from seizing the funds.

To try to save the company, Weaver filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but that was blocked by a federal judge in March 2026 who ruled that it was illegal, and that only the receiver had the right to file Chapter 11. The federal judge also ruled to place Grant Sidney under the receivership.

Additional properties are being added to the court issues, including a private home on two acres in Martha’s Vineyard used to market Uncle Nearest, and possibly a distillery in Cognac, France.

Recently, there has been a flurry of activity on the cases in federal district courts in Tennessee and New York, and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. At the same time, several law firms representing the Weavers have chosen to withdraw from the process. This includes Michael Collins of Manier and Herod in Nashville, who is being replaced by Curtis Johnson of Memphis in the Sixth Court appeal, and Atlanta attorney James L. Walker, Jr. in the New York District Court case citing a breakdown in the client-attorney relationship. James M. Williams of New Orleans will replace him.

Weaver is trying to block the sale of virtually all of the properties currently owned by Uncle Nearest and Grant Sidney as she states that the sales cannot happen while she has cases appealing all sales of assets and to be allowed to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. She also says that the receivership is destroying the company. The sale of the Martha’s Vineyard property has been in process for months and that the property is valued at about $2.6 million. It has a full price offer of $2.5 million and several back-up offers according to the Vineyard Gazette.

According to a story published June 16 by the Nashville Post, a judge has ruled that the receiver in the case can move forward with selling a Martha’s Vineyard property. “Judge Charles Atchley, presiding in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, ruled that Thompson Burton partner Phillip Young, the court-appointed receiver, can finalize the sale of the property,” reports the Nashville Post.

“In filings with the court, the Weavers say the home, which is owned by UN House MV LLC, is owned entirely by Keith Weaver, not the company,” according to the Gazette. “The [Martha’s Vineyard property] was purchased separately from Uncle Nearest in order to be in compliance with local regulations and ordinances applicable to Martha’s Vineyard, and so that the property could be used as intended,” Ms. Weaver shared online on Feb. 26 according to the Gazette article. “Farm Credit was fully aware of this.”

The receiver says in Gazette that the home was purchased with company funds and all expenses were paid by the company. Neighbors have complained about the use of the Martha’s Vineyard home as a commercial venture since 2023, which is not allowed. The receiver went on to say that when they took over management of the business that finances were in “disarray and records were unreliable.”

Currently, an unnamed potential buyer is looking at purchasing the Uncle Nearest brand and all its assets. This buyer, according to ShelbyvilleNOW, is described as an investment firm with African American ownership and leadership. The buyer has requested confidentiality until a formal Asset Purchase Agreement is completed in about 45 days, but stated that they are committed to the brand, its workforce, and the brand’s legacy.

Weaver continues to try to regain control through the courts stating that the company has more than $150 million in assets, according to the Vineyard Gazette article.

The Uncle Nearest Distillery is located at 3125 US-231 North in Shelbyville.