Celebrate the Big Game at Luke Comb’s Category 10

Category 10 will host one of the best viewing parties on Sunday, Feb. 9 in celebration of football’s biggest game. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails and game day dishes inspired by Luke Combs all while watching the big game on Hurricane Hall’s nearly 25-foot-wide LED screen.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. with live music in the Honky-Tonk to get the big day started. Performances will stop early to ensure an uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience across all three floors of the venue. Between the big game action, Category 10 will offer on-site activities in Hurricane Hall, including a hot wing challenge and commercial bingo for everyone to enjoy.

For fans looking to make the most of the evening and take their game day experience to the next level, Category 10 will offer VIP couches, recliners and tables for purchase in the brand new 5 Leaf Clover Sports bar. This exclusive ticket package offers the ultimate football fan prime seating and a premium way to enjoy the action.

For more information on the big game at Category 10, and to reserve VIP experiences, please visit www.category10.com/the-big-game-go-big-and-go-combs.

