Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 31, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 24-31, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Business Registrations (01/24/2025 – 01/30/2025)

Business Name Service/Product Address Date Adam Scully Construction Llc Construction East Bend Dr Nashville Tn 37209 01/29/2025 Bezati Holding Llc Watch Sales Glasgow Pl Brentwood Tn 37027 01/28/2025 Brentwood Pressure Washing Pros Pressure Washing Greypointe Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 01/30/2025 Delta Consulting Marketing Consulting Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station Tn 37179 01/27/2025 Emcea Blending Llc Restaurant Wall St Spring Hill Tn 37174 01/24/2025 Eric Lynch Dba 3de Technologies Design And Consulting Software Finnhorse Lane Franklin Tn 37064 01/28/2025 Everbee Cosmetics Llc Cosmetic Tattooing Cool Springs Blvd Franklin Tn 37064 01/30/2025 Hollywood Dance Intensive Dance Workshops & Education Forrest Pk Cir Franklin Tn 37064 01/29/2025 Honorable Air Services Llc Hvac Safe Haven Place Spring Hill Tn 37174 01/24/2025 Jeff Allen, Marriage And Family Therapy, Pllc Counseling Riverside Drive Franklin Tn 37064 01/30/2025 Just Call Cory Llc Home Repairs Dortch Ln Nolensville Tn 37135 01/24/2025 Rc Solutions General Carpentry Richvale Dr Fairview Tn 37062 01/28/2025 Tr Mechanical Heating & Cooling Forest Trail Brentwood Tn 37027 01/27/2025

