Celebrate International Bacon Day at Buffalo Wild Wings

This weekend is International Bacon Day on Saturday August 31, 2024. It’s the perfect chance to try out B-Dubs’ new bacon menu items if you haven’t already.

Plus, B-Dubs has an active promo code, GOBONELESS, for fans to unlock 10 free boneless wings in any flavor, including new Buffalo Bacon sauce (applies to orders with $15 minimum spend).

More details:

Buffalo Bacon Sauce: two iconic flavors – bold buffalo and smoky bacon – come together for the first time, creating the perfect match-up for the upcoming football season.

two iconic flavors – bold buffalo and smoky bacon – come together for the first time, creating the perfect match-up for the upcoming football season. Three new sandwiches: BLT Sandwich: thick-cut bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and bacon aioli on toasted parmesan brioche Bacon Patty Melt: hand-smashed double patty, thick-cut bacon, Swiss and American cheese, grilled onions and bacon aioli on brioche toast Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger: hand-smashed double patty, thick-cut bacon, American cheese, mac & cheese, pickled hot peppers and Hatch chile aioli on a challah bun



Buffalo Wild Wings’ thick-cut bacon and Buffalo Bacon Sauce are also available on wings, burgers, sandwiches and practically everything in between (because bacon makes everything better)!

