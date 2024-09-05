Celebrate Grandma and Grandpa with BOGO Drinks at Scooter’s Coffee

Sept. 5, 2024 – There’s nobody quite like grandparents, so whether you call them Pop-pop, Mamaw, Papa or Nana, why not treat them to their favorite drink from Scooter’s Coffee®? Buy any drink and get a free drink for yourself on us on National Grandparents Day. This offer is available only on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and must be redeemed through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

This is the perfect chance to try our new Caramel Apple Smoothie and experience nostalgia to the max! Crisp, tart green apple is perfectly balanced with smooth decadent caramel to make for the perfect smoothie. Maybe our new Maple Bourbon Latte will hit the spot where rich maple meets warm bourbon-inspired flavors in this NEW limited time offering. We pair sweetly, spiced maple and deep, smokey bourbon flavoring with our world-class espresso for the ultimate craft coffee experience.

Don’t forget to sip and savor all things pumpkin from the classic Pumpkin Caramelicious®, Pumpkin Chai, or Pumpkin Spice Latte. Any drink on our menu is eligible for this offer including our signature Caramelicious®, SCOOOT! Energy™ Infusions, fruit smoothies, brewed coffee, and more!

The offer will be automatically applied at checkout on mobile orders or when scanning to pay or earn Smiles at the window. Limit one BOGO drink of equal or lesser value offer per customer. Scoot on Around™ to your local Scooter’s Coffee location on National Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 8, 2024, to redeem this offer.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee

