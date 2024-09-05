Titans Waive Linebacker Luke Gifford

NASHVILLE – The Titans have waived linebacker Luke Gifford.

Gifford, who initially joined the Titans last offseason, played in 11 games for the team in 2023, primarily on special teams. He was credited with six stops on special teams a year ago.

Gifford, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cowboys, missed practice time during the preseason after suffering a concussion.

The Titans open the season on Sunday against the Bears in Chicago.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

